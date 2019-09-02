VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crashes & blocks road

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Carter County.

The crash happened before noon on U.S. 19E near Tiger Creek Road.

According to TDOT, both soundbound and northbound traffic is partially blocked.

Video submitted by a viewer shows the tractor-trailer crashing, spilling what appears to be timber across the roadway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for more information.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.