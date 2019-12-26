Two face 15 years in prison for skateboarding stunt on I-210 bridge in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A 26-year-old man could face up to 15 years in prison for skateboarding down the I-210 bridge in Lake Charles after putting the stunt up on his social media.

According to Louisiana State Police Louis C. McGlone, 26, of Sulphur was captured on video skateboarding down the bridge by Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, of Lake Charles. The incident took place Sunday, Dec. 22. Arrest warrants for McGlone and Hulett were obtained earlier today (Dec. 26). The two were each charged with aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Lindsey O. Hulett & Louis C. McGlone / Courtesy: LSP

If convicted, they could each face up to 15 years in prison.

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” stated state troopers from a press release.

The video below was taken from McGlone’s Facebook, where it has gone viral, collecting over 32,000 views as of this posting.