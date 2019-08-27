Terrifying Hit and Run Caught On Camera

DENVER, Col. (KUSA) – (8/27/19) A video has gone viral following a hit-and-run in Denver, Colorado.

Officers responded to a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Coors Field.

A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off.

According to DPD, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

