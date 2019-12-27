CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper run as semi truck speeds through fog & crashes

(NBC News) LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (12/27/2019) — Two people are hurt, and amazingly no one killed, after a tractor trailer is caught on camera barreling into a crash scene and flipping over.

The crash was captured by a Photog with NBC station KCBD-TV. It happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: KCBD crew captures video of semi crash on Slaton Highway. – Full story here: https://t.co/xb48usLmz4 pic.twitter.com/MMzf9rKQEf — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) December 27, 2019

The news crew was covering another highway crash in foggy West Texas. The big rig swerves to miss an RV, and turns over & crushes a pickup truck as it comes to rest.

A trooper who jumped into the white pickup was pinned for a time. Another trooper was also hit. Both are expected to be okay.

KCBD reports 19 first responders worked to get the tractor trailer’s driver out of the overturned semi. He was pulled out and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say this is a reminder to slow down in foggy conditions.