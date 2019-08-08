CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teens steal & crash van

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (CNN/WXIN) (8/8/2019) — A smash & grab at an Indianapolis car dealership ended with two teens under arrest.

Police say the 14 and 16-year-old suspects tried to steal a van, but crashed into a building during their getaway, and it was all caught on camera.

“You can actually see the door and all of a sudden it flew off… 13 and you can see where it hit the wall in two or three places.” says Andrew Bunten, Manager at Capital City Transit, the business the teens allegedly broke into on Wednesday.

After getting keys from a lock box inside the dealer, Bunten says the van got damaged because the exits from their parking lot are blocked at night.

“This one was a little strange because they tried to drive through a fence and ended up in the side of a building.” says Bunten.

The crash did some structural damage to the wall of the building, and significantly damaged the van.

“They`re old enough to know better, you know, but I think it`s a lack of people involved to truly teach them to know better.” says Bunten.