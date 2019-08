OUACHITA PARISH, La (8/17/2019) — If you drove through the intersection of Cypress Street (Highway 80) and Cheniere-Drew Road around 12:30 p.m. today, you may have seen an Acadian Ambulance Air Med helicopter in a field.

They were flying a man to LSU Shreveport for treatment following a crash nearby. We do know that Louisiana State Police worked the crash, and they tell us there were no serious injuries. However, we have no other details on the crash at this time.