CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men stealing catalytic converters from 4 Ruston companies

RUSTON, LA (09/10/19)–Ruston is in need of some help identifying two men who robbed four local shops and a state department. Catalytic converter theft is a crime that’s more common then you’d think, but a local Ruston company never thought it would happen to them.



“To feel like somebody doesn’t care about what we do to make a living and provide for our families ,they made it a problem for us starting out the day,” said Gregg Terzia, Manager at Terzia’s Rental.



Sunday night starting around 9:45, two white men robbed three local businesses on East Kentucky Street; Fastenal, Terzia’s Rental, and Sexton Animal Health Center. They didn’t stop there, they hit up a DOTD barn and daycare of a local church.



“When we first got here in the morning and my guys started cranking the vehicles and we noticed they were obviously a little loud,” said Terzia.



Once they found out the catalytic converters were missing they checked surveillance where they saw the two men and their red F250 truck. The valuable platinum inside the catalytic converters are what make them high in profit.



“It seemed to me that they did have a plan of what they were going to do and where they were going to park the get away truck and all that,” said Terzia.



Police say the suspects crawled under the cars and used a saw zaw to cut the catalytic converters out. In addition, they only spent about 30 minutes getting 6 converters from Terzia’s vehicles alone. Without the converters, driving the truck is impossible. Leaving this company with one truck for deliveries.



“We had a lot of customer pick ups and deliverers that morning so that mad a major inconvenience for us. We’re a hard working family business,” said Terzia.



Ruston Police say to keep your vehicles inside. If you know who these men are or any details contact the Ruston Police Department.