Catahoula Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Troop E of Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915 on July 29, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m. Winnsboro resident Jon M. McMurry, 30, lost his life in this crash.

In the initial investigation, investigators discovered that McMurry was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 southbound on Louisiana Highway 913. Several trees were struck by McMurry’s vehicle before it overturned for reasons that are still under investigation. McMurry was thrown from the vehicle as a result of this action.

Due to his unrestrained condition, McMurry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Despite the fact that not all crashes can be survived, proper use of seat belts can significantly decrease the chances of an occupant dying and limiting the extent of their injuries. The difference between life and death can often be determined by ensuring that every occupant is properly restrained.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 deaths