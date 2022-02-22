CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The former Catahoula Fire Chief is being accused of using money for his own personal use.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor received several complaints in July of 2020 that former fire chief, Robert Squyres, allegedly used public funds for his personal benefit between December 2017 and July 2020, and an investigative audit was issued in February of 2022.

According to the audit, Squyres was paid $12.269 in excess of his monthly salary and received $4,687 of unsubstantiated reimbursements. Plus over $22.000 of District 4’s money to purchase items for personal use and make payments on his personal accounts.

Other accusations also include improperly obtained debt by falsifying signatures on lease purchase documents.

Also, noncompliance with Louisiana Audit Law and False Board Minutes.

Official documents show a summarized expense total of $96.518 for personal benefit.

Squyres, who did not want to go on camera, says he resigned back in June of 2020 after working for the fire department for 36 years.

KTVE news reached out to the Catahoula Parish Police Juror for a comment, but our calls have not been returned.