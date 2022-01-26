EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– On Tuesday Jan. 25th, Carti Cancer Center held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their company’s growth and new building.

Carti is a not-for profit, multidisciplinary care provider serving as a convenient destination for cancer patients. Due to a significant increase of patient volume in South Arkansas, Dr. Balan Nair began seeing patients in the El Dorado community in 1998.

Carti, of El Dorado, opened its new facility to patients on Dec. 16, 2021 in the former Office Depot building. Current services include Medical Oncology, PET Imaging, and Infusion Centers with thirty heated recliners and an onsite lab. Additional services will be offered in late 2022.

Carti Cancer Center has three locations in South Arkansas: El Dorado, Crossett, and Magnolia.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 7 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and Friday from 7 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M.

For more information, visit Carti.com