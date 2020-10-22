Carroll High School hosts balloon release for sisters who died in state trooper involved wreck

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today, Kajeen’e and An-Janne Lindsey’s lives were celebrated by Carroll High School classmates, teachers, and faculty.

The sisters died in a car accident involving a state trooper at the start of the month. However, today, those who loved them gathered at Carroll High for a balloon release to remember the difference they made. Kajeen’e was 18 years old and a senior at Carroll High School. She planned on attending LSU once she graduated. An-Janne was only 11 years old and wanted to be the first female president when she grew up. The girls’ mother and brother also attended the balloon ceremony, they say it was wonderful to see those who cared about her.

“It made me feel happy. It made me feel good that my daughters were greatly appreciated. It makes me really happy. It still hurt, but I can always forgive but I won’t forget,” said Sonita Capers, mother.

