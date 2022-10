MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Carolyn’s Dance Land Inc. invites the public to their live production of The Princess and the Frog. The show will take place on October 31, 2022, at 6 PM.

This event will feature a live production and treats for children following the show. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can be purchased at Carolyn’s Dance Land studio located at 1110 Pecanland Rd, Monroe, LA, any time after 4 PM on weekdays.