Caregiver, boyfriend accused of beating elderly man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (12/12/19) A caregiver and her boyfriend have been accused of beating an elderly man and leaving him untreated.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say the victim’s niece and caregiver 54-year-old Mary Beth Pitard was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to the infirm.

Pitard’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Konlan Krodel, was charged with second degree battery.

Arrest warrants say Krodel kicked the victim in the neck during an argument and hit him multiple times.

The victim later told police Pitard was present but didn’t intervene.

It’s unclear whether the pair have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.