Car crash involving 2 Freightliner trucks kills 63-year-old woman

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO)— Lousiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash on LA Highway 25 South of LA Highway 16 on Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, the crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Connie Rodriguez of Franklinton.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Rodriguez was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. At the same time, a 2020 Freightliner utility truck and a 2018 Freightliner utility truck were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 25. For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez crossed the center line into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet side-swiping the 2020 Freightliner and subsequently striking the 2018 Freightliner head-on.

Restraint use on the part of Rodriguez is unknown at this time. The drivers of the Freightliners were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers for analysis.