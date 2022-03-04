WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 3, 2022, at approximately 1:58 PM, West Monroe Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Thomas Road in front of a local Waffle House, in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 65-year-old Herschel Eugene Thornton Jr.

According to officers, they smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the inside of Thornton’s vehicle when he exited his truck to talk to authorities. After officers received consent to search Thornton’s truck, they discovered a crumbled tin foil containing marijuana.

Once officers received consent to search Thornton, they also found a pill key chain holder containing multiple Clonazepam and Buprenorphine pills in his right front pocket. Thornton was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

His bond was set at $3,750.