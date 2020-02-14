Captain Shreve cheerleader not allowed to return to team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the Captain Shreve cheerleader dismissed from the team over her hair says she got some disappointing news from school administrators this week.

A day after this story aired on KTAL/KMSS, Rosalind Calloway says she got a call to meet with Captain Shreve’s administrative staff.

“I’m only just a concerned parent who wanted to advocate and do what I felt like was right for my daughter.”

Her daughter, Asia, was removed in January from the cheer team after receiving 15 demerits because of her hair. According to Calloway, the school’s resolution was to invite her daughter, who is a senior, to join the track team.

“I was pretty much appalled,” Calloway said. “I was offended. I felt insulted because I really thought the more feasible resolution would have been to just allow her to cheer for the remainder of the games.”

Calloway says she reached out to district staff, who told her the final decision is left up to the school principal. She hopes rules will be added to address hair in the cheerleader rule book.

We reached out to Caddo Parish Schools to see if any changes would be made and were told they are issuing no further comments about this matter.