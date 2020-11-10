Candlelight vigil to honor fallen Mangham Police Officer, Marshall Waters

MANGHAM, La (KTVE/KARD) — The community in Mangham is coming together to mourn the loss of marshall waters. KTVE/KARD spoke to his fellow officers who say if they could describe him in just a few words, it would be that he had a servant’s heart.

“A true public servant. He dedicated every minute of his life to helping out his community and bettering the community,” said DJ Torrey, Mangham Police Officer/Sheriff’s office.

“This was kind of his whole world, a lot of people may not have realized that. Between EMT and law enforcement and even the few days he had off he would still go around and visit and see how people were,” said Tracy Carter, Mangham Police Officer.

Torrey and Carter say they looked up to Waters every day.

“He was a true peer to all of us including me, you know we learned something new every day and we learned how we want to grow and be just by watching him. He wasn’t trying to, but he was leading by example but his actions…that was natural to marshall…just natural to him,” said Torrey and Carter.

Waters’ son Deante Riser says he saw his dad as a man of courage working as a police officer, an EMT, and a firefighter in North Louisiana. The duo shared a special bond thanks to a series of movies.

“Us watching Star Wars and Star Trek…I’m a fan of Star Wars to this day and I tell everybody it’s because of my dad,” said Deante Riser, Marshall Waters’ Son.

Riser tells KTVE/KARD the pair used to sit on the couch and have deep conversations about the Star Wars movies and he says the quality time together is something he will always remember.