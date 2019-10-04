CANDLELIGHT VIGIL: Remembering a life cut short by gun violence in Monroe

MONROE, LA (10/03/19)– After a Monroe family lost their son to gun violence, they are wanting to take action. It was a very emotional night for the Roberson family as they talked about memories, their faith in God, and how they hope this story will impact all of Monroe.



“Father God, we just pray right now that you will stop the violence in Monroe.”

The saying goes: wrong place at the wrong time, but family says it’s right on time for God.

“With God by our side, that’s the only thing getting us through this,” Said Ruby French, Jaquarrious’ Aunt.



It’s only been five days since family and loved ones lost 16 year old-Jaquarrious Roberson as he was shot just sitting on his porch outside his house.



“That goes to show that a bullet has no name and an innocent person lost their life,” said Alisha Woods, Jaquarrious Cousin.



Tonight more than 100 locals gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Jaquarrous. However, the family didn’t stop there, they wanted to take action and bring gun violence to light and put a stop to it in our communities.



“It’s got to start with one person, we need one person to say i’m putting these guns down and enough is enough,” said French.



The community is ready to take a stand as they are tired of seeing life cut too short because of gun violence.



“I cant sit back and see a mother crying or an aunt crying and not reach out for help Lord,” Said Tyrone Dickens, K9 Outreach.



“Having a gun doesn’t make you hard, it doesn’t make you popular, all it does it hurt people,” said Woods.



Jaquarrious wasn’t just a random person , but a son, a nephew, a cousin, a friend, and the list continues. This is why the family begs for the people responsible to turn themselves in.



“We don’t have any hatred for the person or persons that did this, we pray for them and I pray that god would touch them,” said French.



Though the pain weighs heavy on the shoulders of those who loved him, it was nice to see a few laughs as his memory will never be forgotten.

Girl 1: “We was the favorite cousins…

Girl 2: “I was the favorites cousin”

In the past month there has been 5 shootings in the Monroe/West Monroe area. The family hopes their story will get all locals on board to end the violence.