WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A lawsuit has now been filed over a candidate’s eligibility to run for mayor.

This new lawsuit claims local business owner, Don Nance, was not a resident of the city West Monroe for at least a year.

“This is my residence, 2510 N. 10th St since October of 2020.” Says candidate for West Monroe mayor, Don Nance.

According to the lawsuit filed on January 31st, it claims Nance continues to claim Homestead Exemption, a property tax exemption signifying primary residence, at 103 Love Street, about two miles outside the city limits, which could prevent him from running.

“I got the information on how to run for mayor from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, and it said I had to be resident of the Ouachita Parish for two years and I had to be resident of the city of West Monroe for one year. And I meet those requirements, and I have the proof”. Says Nance.

The lawsuit claims 2510 N. 10th St was not used as a residence by anyone for many months.

“I have paperwork that proves that I’ve been living here. I have water bills from City Hall for city water that have turned on in October. The power was turned on in September.” He added.

Nance says he feels confident to keep pursuing the position of mayor of the city of West Monroe.

I’m very confident because I have proof of everything that is required to meet the obligations to be able to be a candidate.

A court hearing is set for February 4th.