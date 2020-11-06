Can the Saints fix red zone defensive woes in Tampa Bay?

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – At this point in the season, the Saints defense has improved when defending on third down, but has continued to struggle when defending in the red zone.

This could be a problem Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is currently ranked third in the NFL in red zone efficiency and add in wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“We just got to go out there and stop him. It’s as simple as that,” said Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

For more on the story, click the video provided.