Can I Travel?: Coronavirus and its local impact on The Travel Company

MONROE, La. (03/02/2020) — The coronavirus spreads like the flu and is all anyone is talking about. Hundreds of people have died and many sickened by the disease, prompting panic worldwide and throwing a monkey wrench into some travel plans.

“People have great trips planned. They’re celebrating anniversary’s or going on honeymoon’s and you know we just really hate to see people’s trips get delayed,” said Travel Agent Jane Gunn.

Gunn says her company has been getting calls from people concerned about the virus and its effect on their travel, “We had a few folks that have traveled to Italy this month and they decided that it was best to postpone and go at a later date,” she said.

Fortunately, The Travel Company hasn’t had too many people looking to ax their plans, they’ve only had one cancellation.

President Trump put new screening procedures in place Sunday, calling for an extra assessment of those traveling from high-risk countries like Italy, China and South Korea. However, if you’ve already footed the bill for your travel plans you may not be able to get out of them.

“Fear of travel is not covered. Now if they close the borders or if they’re advising not to travel to a country then that’s a different story,” said Gunn.

Some of those high-risk countries though are offering waivers and if you have trip insurance, you may be covered.

The best thing for travelers to do is ask if you have questions.

“Call us and find out what their options are and decide for themselves, if they’re older or if they have a compromised immune system, they may want to reconsider.” Jane Gunn, The Travel Company

Right now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending travelers avoid trips to China and Iran as they are at the highest risk of transmission of the coronavirus. South Korea, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong also should be avoided for nonessential travel but are at a lower risk. For more information click here.