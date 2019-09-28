CAMP QUALITY: An organization that sends kids who have cancer to summer camp for free

MONROE, LA (09/28/19)– Those who love running and supporting a good cause got together for the Camp Quality 5k. Camp Quality is an organization that sends kids who have cancer to summer camp for free.



These kids either have cancer or are currently in remission. Around 50 runners signed up to help make this 5k possible. Director of camp quality says these funds make more of an impact than people think.



“We’re just there to let them have a good time and we have several kids who have been coming many years and for many kids it’s the highlight of their year. People, I think, really enjoy running, but more importantly, I think they enjoy helping us out here,” said Alan Barth, Executive Director of Camp Quality.



The money raised today will go towards next year’s summers camp.