Camp Ch-Yo-Ca postpones to July; new safety measures for staff and campers

CALHOUN, La (06/16/20) — Summer camps are opening up again as Governor Edwards lifts restrictions on certain events. In June, camp Ch-Yo-Ca was supposed to start, but after some challenges, they’re postponing until July.

“Originally we were planning on opening in phase two. That was what the Government told us they were going to do. And then kind of last minute, they decided to cut sleepaway camps, so we had converted everything to a day camp,” said John Luke Robertson, Executive Director of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

And then they were met with another challenge.

“We then did have a girl come in, took the test, we found out she was positive two days later and that’s when we decided to move camp back a month. So we sent all the staff home who could go home. The one’s who stayed we’ve been in strict isolation and quarantine for these last two weeks. We just all tested again and all tested negative,” said Robertson.

Like many businesses opening up, new guidelines are put in place to reopen.

“In the weeks leading up to camp in preparation, we were studying plans that some of the top summer camps in the nation were putting together. The Christian Camping Association was putting together their list of guidelines so we were following all of those things, and the CDC’s as well,” said Robertson.

And at camp Ch-Yo-Ca, staff is doing temperature checks and more.

“We’re taking vitamins, hand washing stations, germ-x in and out of buildings, replacing air filters, everything that the CDC recommends,” said Robertson.

But the guidelines also include campers.

“Working with our parents to have kids do temperature checks and things like that, making sure that everyone is coming in healthy,” said Robertson.

And even though camp might look a little different this year, the principles are still there.

“All the important things are still gonna happen. We’re still gonna make friends, we’re still going to have worship, and play games, and sing our songs. It will be different, but the meaning is the same,” said Robertson.

The camp will open in July and follow CDC guidelines for safety and they still have a few spots open to sign your child up for a session. For more information on camp dates and to sign up, click on the camp website, here.