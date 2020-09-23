Camp Ch-Yo-Ca held summer camp with strict guidelines; Zero cases of COVID-19

CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — While COVID-19 may have changed the way camp operated this year, didn’t change the meaning behind it.

“We had to stay in our cabin groups, we couldn’t really go with other cabins, but it was still really fun cause you got closer connections with the people in your cabin and the masks were different, but it didn’t change how much fun camp was and everything,” said Maggie Spence, Camper.

Staff at camp Ch-Yo-Ca spent the beginning of the summer are cleaning surfaces, preparing for campers, and more.

“Before every staff member came back we required two negative COVID tests. We did a test on their way out and then we did a test before they came back in. So we knew once all of our staff were here, we kind of created our own little bubble,” said John Luke Robertson, Executive Director Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

They followed the same guidelines as a k-12 school, meaning limited contact between campers, breaking out into small groups, cleaning equipment and touch areas frequently, washing hands if campers made contact, and mask-wearing.

and before every camper entered the grounds–staffers say they followed a strict protocol.

“Even those coming out of state, staying in host homes, every day, every kid with their parent had to answer that they had not been in contact with anyone with COVID and had no symptoms,” said Robertson.

To ensure the camp didn’t have anyone test positive for COVID-19 after everyone went home, campers remained in contact with camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

“With the contact tracing at the time, they were supposed to tell us if they got tested and no kid did, so as far as we know, we had zero cases, the entire summer,” said Robertson.