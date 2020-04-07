Cameron Jordan, Jahri Evans, Darren Sproles named to NFL All-Decade Team

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 10: Darren Sproles #43 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 10, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans won the game 49-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Defensive end Cameron Jordan , right guard Jahri Evans and running back/returner Darren Sproles are the New Orleans Saints representatives on the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s that was announced Monday, April 6.

Sproles, who played with the Saints in 2011, ’12 and ’13, was selected as an offensive flex player and a punt returner. Sproles is the fourth individual ever to appear on an all-decade team at multiple positions, joining Mel Gray, Dante Hall, and Deion Sanders.

Originally drafted by the Saints as part of the spectacular 2006 draft class, Evans played 11 seasons with the team (2006-2016) and was a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. Evans was key member of the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl team.

Jordan, a first-round draft pick out of Cal in 2011, will enter his 10th season with the team. Jordan has been named an All-Pro and is a five-time Pro Bowler. Jordan enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career in 2019 with 53 tackles, a career-high 15.5 sacks, ranked third in the NFL. He finished 2019 with 87 career sacks, moving him into second place on the club’s all-time sack list.

The 55-member team is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

(Release provided by the New Orleans Saints)