MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Undefeated Magnolia Panthers hosted Camden-Fairview for a home rivalry match-up and conference play for week 6.

Magnolia got the ball running in the first Quarterback on the handoff to smith as he rushed in for the Panthers’ first touchdown of the night.

You’ve heard of Steph Curry with the shot but check out Garrion Curry with the beast mode as he powers his way into the Panthers’ endzone for its second touchdown of the night.

Camden-Fairview decides to enter the chat Martavious Thomas gets within the red zone

Next play, Thomas turns the gear to another notch for the endzone cardinals trail 12-7.

Later in the game after magnolia scores, it’s the third touchdown of the night.

Camden-Fairview Trent Haygood on the kick return catches and takes it the house Trent goes for the end-zone.

The second half belonged to Camden-Fairview as they handed magnolia its first loss of the season with the final score of 35-19.