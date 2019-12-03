California woman arrested after 3 year old son is found tied up with bag over his head in a burning building

Santa Paula, Calif. (NBC)— Maricela Magana Ruiz, age 47, was arrested on Monday after authorities found her three year old son in a burning building, tied up with a plastic bag over his head.

At around 6 P.M. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire. Inside the building, they found Ruiz and her son, both bound. The boy was bound by his hands, Ruiz by her feet, by “something resembling shoe string”, according to local police.

It remains unclear how or why they were bound, but Ruiz was arrested the next morning on suspicion of child endangerment. She has been released from Ventura County Jail on $50,000 bail.

