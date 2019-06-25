Calhoun Technology Center (Calhoun Experimental Station) property future uncertain, Town hall meeting held

CALHOUN, LA (6/25/19) For more than a century, the land currently known as the Calhoun Technology Center has seen its fair share of history. And it’s about get another new life.

But what it’s going to be is still not known. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury are the current owners of the land, and they are looking to develop it in some way to keep jobs in Ouachita parish.

The land needs to be certified by Louisiana Economic Development before any further plans can move forward. Until then, the use is ultimately still up for debate.

They would like to bring new technology businesses in to keep up with the grown in the twin cities and Ruston.

But some residents are concerned the changes will not be positive. The city is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday, June 25th at 6:30 P.M. to voice any concerns residents may have. They would like to see something quiet, yet useful, mostly in the form of recreation.

Police Jury member Jack Clampit also would like to see something like this for Calhoun. He says that the issue is finding the funding to keep a park up and running, which would require a new tax. If businesses were brought i, not only could revenue sustain itself, it would keep jobs in the parish, which is the goal. He also said the idea of building a travel ballpark that would get the best of both worlds.

All of the old buildings on the site are also coming down, as they have become too much of a liability.

The address of the meeting is at the Calhoun Middle School cafeteria, located at 191 Highway 80 West.