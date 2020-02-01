Calhoun residents ask “What’s with the roads; I pay taxes?”

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (01/31/20)– Crumbling and pothole-filled roads can cost the average Louisiana driver hundreds of dollars in repairs. Some Calhoun locals are concerned about their roads.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you that I’m proud of the roads in Ouachita Parish, but I’m not. I’m ashamed of the roads that are in Ouachita Parish. We are working on it, but it is a slow process of a million dollars a mile,” said Jack Clampit, Ouachita Parish Police Juror District B.



Police Juror, Jack Clampit, says he has 342 miles of parish roads in district B. Fixing roads can be a hard and difficult thing. However, OPPJ has a study done every 5 years that creates a top priority list of roads that will be worked on first. These roads are chosen based on the amount of traffic and how bad the conditions are.



“It will rank those roads for us. These are the roads we need to work on first. We’ve been blessed that the last 3 years we’ve done more road work than we’ve done in the last 12 years,” said Clampit.



In addition, money doesn’t grow on trees…or in this case the roads. Clampit says it costs about one million dollars to fix one mile worth of road.



“What we are trying to do is make sure every penny, dime, nickel we get is used to the best of our ability. We stretch it as far as we can,” said Clampit.



If you live on a private road, you are required to maintain the roads yourself.



“If you want to see if it’s private, look at the sign at the end of the road. If its a green or blue sign, then its usually one of our parish roads. If it’s a white sign its probably a private road,” said Clampitt.

Clampit says residents can help bring in money from Baton Rouge by reaching out to our state representatives and senators.



“That Gas Leak Tax is 75 percent goes to the state, 25 percent goes to the parish. When in reality we have 75 percent of the roads and the state only has 25 percent. We are backwards on our funding,” said Clampit.



The new 5-year study will come out sometime around May. Residents in the parish will be able to find out what roads will be on that priority list.