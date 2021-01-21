Calhoun man arrested for child pornography

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Calhoun man has been charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles after authorities said their investigation revealed he sent and received child sexual abuse content.

Henry Allen Hefner, 58, is accused of exchanging inappropriate videos of children with another adult man using a well-known social networking platform.

The investigation started in August 2020. According to court documents, Hefner and another man engaged in an online chat thread discussing seeing pictures of “girls”. Records indicate the two men exchanged videos of underaged girls, including one of a prepubescent female sent by Hefner. Hefner’s account was immediately deactivated by the social networking website, but authorities believe he created a new account and continued the criminal activity.

Hefner was arrested Thursday, January 21. He is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming.