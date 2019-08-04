Calhoun man arrested after failing to report crashing truck into tree

CALHOUN, La. — (8/4/19) Louisiana State Police arrested a 23-year-old Calhoun man after he crashed into a tree and failed to report the accident.

On August 4, 2019, at 10:22 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Hwy 80 in Calhoun in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

Louisiana State troopers found a ’99 GMC Sierra that had run off Hwy 80 and crashed into a chain-link fence and hit a tree in the front yard of the home. Troopers could also see where the driver had backed up putting ruts in the yard and ran over a swing trying to get out.

According to the police report, the driver of the truck was not on the scene. Ouachita Parish deputies later located the owner of the truck who as identified as Niles Young.

Troopers met with deputies at the Kuntry Corner on Hwy 80 where they brought Young. Young admitted to his involvement in the crash. He said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

Young told troopers he could not get the truck out so he decided to walk home. Authorities noted Young had red/watery eyes and had a faint scent of alcohol. He admitted to drinking alcohol last night at a friend’s house. Young said he went to sleep for a little while and woke up thinking he was okay to drive. He said he obviously was not okay to be behind the wheel.

He was transported to OCC where he submitted a breathalyzer test with a BAC of .051%.

Young was charged with hit and run driving and failure to report accident.

His bond was set at $650.