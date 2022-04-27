CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold on the 300 block of Parker Lane. As deputies arrived to the residence, they made contact with 36-year-old Margarite Hale and her boyfriend 58-year-old Arnold Wade Cleveland.

Authorities advised Hale and Cleveland of the complaint and made contact with Hale’s 15-year-old daughter who was present at the residence. Hale and Cleveland gave deputies verbal consent to to search the home and authorities discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, oxycodone, testosterone, marijuana, a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a loaded syringe containing liquid methamphetamine, a loaded .22 caliber pistol, a .50 caliber rifle, and digital scales.

According to authorities, Cleveland claimed ownership of the narcotics but denied ownership of the firearms. Cleveland advised deputies that he had the firearms in his possession to work on them for a friend.

Hale also took ownership of the methamphetamine, but denied ownership of the other narcotics; however, some of the narcotics were discovered in a makeup container.

Arnold Wade Cleveland Margarite Hale

Hale and Cleveland were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Cleveland was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under the age of 17, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Hale was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under the age of 17, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.