Calhoun Christmas Parade and Bike-Giveaway to be held Dec. 11

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Calhoun Christmas Parade along with the town’s 1st Annual Bike Giveaway will be held on December 11 stating at 11 A.M. on Louisiana State Highway 80 in Calhoun. Calhoun Christmas Club and Calhoun Civic Club member Mary C. Johnson says goody bags will be passed out during the parade and if your bag has a golden ticket inside, you’ve won a new bike.

Parents are encouraged to check goody bags once kids receive them just in case you have a golden ticket to redeem your new bike.

Bikes can be picked up immediately after the Christmas Parade at the Origin Bank parking lot. Merry Christmas!