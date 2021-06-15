Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing boater

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a possible drowning victim.

According to deputies, they were called out to the Boeuf River near Three Rivers Landing around 11:30 a.m. on June 15, in reference to a boating accident.

They are currently searching for someone who may have drowned.

This is a breaking news situation. We have a crew on the way to the scene and we will bring you updates as they are made available to us. Stay with KTVE and KARD on air and online for further details.