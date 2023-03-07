CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that residents have been victims of a circulating phone scam.

According to officials, a phone scam is circulating Caldwell parish and other parishes. The caller identifies themselves as a local parish sheriff.

The call appears to originate from a local number, in this case 318-245-2467. In one instance, the caller identified as Chief Deputy Chance Holloway with Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will inform their victim that they have missed Jury Duty and owe a cash fine in order to avoid arrest. The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office do not solicit fines or payments in this manner.

If you believe you have been the victim of this scam, or similar scams, contact Caldwell Parish authorities at 318-649-2345.