Caldwell Health Awareness Day Preview

WEST MONROE, La. (9/27/19) – Mike Oram, Logan Massey, and Christina Turner spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the upcoming 40th Annual Health Awareness Day being organized by the Caldwell Council on Aging.

The COA will be holding its 40th Annual Health Awareness Day on Monday, September 30th from 8:00 – 12:00 at the Caldwell Parish Junior High with Mr. Eugene Dunn serving as special guest. He is the original organizer for Health Awareness Day 40 years ago as well as a Lion’s Club Member. Attendees can visit these vendors for services at the event, at no cost for most:

Haik & Humble – Vision

ULM – Hearing

J&K – Flu shots, Foot Clinic

Citizen’s Medical – Glucose, Cholesterol

St. Francis Medical Mobile Unit for cardiovascular

Lifeshare

The Medivac Helicopter will also land for viewing

Homeland Bank is sponsoring a drawing for $100 – anyone who gets their flu shot is eligible to win. Caldwell Bank is sponsoring a $100 drawing as well for anyone who donates blood (Lifeshare). Each Vendor will have info available to hand out along with other goodies. This year’s entertainment is Mr. Mike Sullivan. There will be free Food Vendors such as Sonic & the Sno-Cone Lady sponsored by State Farm on site as well. The theme this year is Disney so expect to see many characters and a lot of fun!

For more information about that day or to register as a Vendor, you can call Dottie Etheridge, Director of the Caldwell Parish Council on Aging @ 649-2584 or 318-594-0858 or visit their website at caldwellcoa.org