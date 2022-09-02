CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and let the community know that we are looking for someone. I’m thrilled. It was an answered prayer,” said Elisha’s mom Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz.

Barrow-Ortiz had her prayers answered around 10 a.m. Friday. The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a resident saying that Elisha came to their front porch asking for food.

We are extremely happy that the story turned out as it has,” said Jack McKeithen

Caldwell Parish Chief Deputy. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to have a child missing for a week and not knowing where they are and not knowing their condition.”

Deputies say Elisha was tired and dehydrated when he was found. He told deputies he had slept in hunting stands throughout the week.

“He slept under a bush a couple of nights. He said he has been drinking water out of a mud pedal. He was ready to come to get something to eat and something good to drink,” said McKeithen.

Barrow-Ortiz says a good samaritan provided Elisha with a meal.

“The Mcllwains were just instrumental in his return and they were just so sweet and helpful, and supported. I’m forever in debt to them.”

But what drove Elisha to wander off for days?

“We don’t know why he went to the woods. He was kinda having a mental event. He didn’t really know he was lost,” explained Barrow-Ortiz.

Caldwell deputies went to get Elisha and he was taken to Winn Parish for medical treatment.

His mom says she will travel to Louisiana to have a mother-son reunion.

I’ll be traveling there in the next few days. I want to get down there. I want to keep a close eye on him.

