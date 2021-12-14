Cajundome Commissioner, Asst. DA arrested on drug possession, manufacturing and distribution charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. –(KLFY) Cajundome Commissioner and Youngsville resident Dusty Guidry was arrested Friday on six drug-related charges in St. Martin Parish.

The charges include distribution, possession with intent to distribute, prohibited acts, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and manufacture of illegal substances.

Guidry, who serves as an Assistant District Attorney in East Baton Rouge Parish, was booked into the St. Martin Parish.

He has since bonded out, records show.

Guidry was an appointment to the Cajundome Commission by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

Late Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Consolidated Government released a statement on his arrest.

“Early Monday afternoon the administration was made aware of Cajundome Commissioner Dusty Guidry’s arrest in St. Martin Parish,” Spokesperson Jamie Angelle said.

“Mayor-President Josh Guillory is looking into the situation to determine the appropriate course of action related to Mr. Guidry’s appointment to the Cajundome Board. I can say that the M/P will not be recommending him for reappointment when his term expires next year. “