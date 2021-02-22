Cajun Navy helping thousands in Texas desperate for water

HOUSTON, La. (KLFY) — Winter weather that ravaged much of the country last week is still having lasting effects in Texas. The citizen-led Cajun Navy crossed state lines to bring the citizens what they need.

“I went through a girl’s home that literally it was 2:30 in the morning when the pipes broke. It was freezing rain. Her entire home was raining. It was raining for eight hours, so imagine everything is ruined. Her whole life is gone as far as things,” recalled Marisa McKimm, a Cajun Navy ground force team lead.

When disaster strikes, whether it’s a hurricane, flood, or now freeze, the Cajun Navy works to get people back on their feet. Their winter storm response started in Lake Charles. Now they have three recovery sites, including two in Texas.

McKimm says no water is a situation all too common for many Texans across Louisiana’s western border which is making people desperate to survive.

While receiving water and food for her four children, a woman named Kim told the Cajun Navy she lost power for five days. She said, “No water. No milk. No bread. We go out to the store. We can’t afford the prices.”

“I think that a lot of people don’t realize that this is actually a bit more than the hurricanes because there was really no preparation,” explained Marisa McKimm who has been in Houston, America’s fourth-largest city, since Thursday. “People did not know that this was going to happen. There were no expectations because this is one of the first times we’ve seen something like this in this area.”

McKimm said hundreds have been helped through aid deliveries. Thousands more have received what they need at drive-through locations in Houston and Beaumont.

“I have no water. All my pipes are busted, so I can’t turn the water on or cook or bathe, so thank y’all so much,” one man said upon receiving a case of bottled water and food in Beaumont.

The Cajun Navy has seen volunteers from multiple states, including several from Louisiana bringing truckloads of supplies, but you don’t have to travel state lines to lend a helping hand.

As McKimm said, “Financial donations make a big difference when we get in a crunch actually sourcing water and we need money to do this too.”

The teams in Lake Charles, Beaumont, and Houston are often giving all they have each day and the group relies on donations. Click here if you would like to help shore up their supplies with a donation.