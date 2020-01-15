CAIR calls for Hate Crime investigation of slur spray-painted outside Lafayette business

(WASHINGTON, D.C., 1/15/20) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today (Wednesday) called for a hate crime investigation of hate vandalism targeting a business in Lafayette, La.

The owner of Lux Hookah Lounge contacted the Lafayette Police Department after he found the words “Sand N***** Club” on the front of his business.

In a statement, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said:

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to treat this vandalism as a hate crime and to bring the perpetrator to justice. Only swift justice will send the message that bigotry targeting minority communities will not be tolerated or ignored.”

He said CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

