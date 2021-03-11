Buy your St. Jude Dream Home ticket for a chance to win a 2021 Nissan Ultima

PASCO, Wash. (NEXSTAR) – Washington state police officers investigating thefts of catalytic converters from cars wound up making an unexpected break in another case – the heist of a 400-pound playground slide.

Pasco Police initially reported the massive playground slide stolen in December. Then, on Feb. 26, Detective Julie Lee was executing a search warrant of a mobile home in Burbank, southeast of Seattle, after getting a tip about a truck possibly linked to the crimes when she found the giant slide.