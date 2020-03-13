Buy one, get one Chicken Pot Pies this weekend at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen!

WEST MONROE, La. (3/13/2020) — What an appropriate day to celebrate Pie Day (March 14th), with a “Pie-One-Get-One” offer from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen! Managing Partner Ramon Terry and Culinary Manager Damarrius Reed stop by to demonstrate how their delicious, fresh and flaky chicken pot pies are made!

Terry and Reed demonstrate how to make the tasty dinner by combining vegetables, a roux sauce and chopped chicken together, and then pouring that mixture into a pot pie bowl that they cover with a flaky crust.

This Saturday, March 14th, at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s West Monroe location, guests who order the restaurant’s iconic item in-restaurant or to-go will get a second pie free-of-charge to take and bake at home– no coupon necessary. And not to worry – Cheddar’s will provide the baking instructions.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is located at 224 Blanchard St. in West Monroe.