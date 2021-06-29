BUSTED: Louisiana man arrested for ‘False Impersonation of a Peace Officer’

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – On June 10, 27-year-old Vincent Vinny Marks, of Plaquemine was arrested after acting like a police officer while performing a traffic stop on an actual police officer.

The story begins in Bayou Corne on La 70 when a collision almost took place.

Following the near accident, an off-duty Assumption Parish deputy noticed a car flashing its lights behind him.

“The off-duty deputy turned into a convenience store parking lot and the vehicle behind him also turned and then blocked the deputy in,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

From there, the off-duty deputy watched as the person impersonating an officer walked up to his vehicle.

After coming in contact with Marks, the Assumption Parish deputy remembered that the 27-year-old had been part of “a domestic incident in Pierre Part earlier this year.”

The following investigation found that Marks was not a police officer.

Marks was subsequently arrested and charged with False Impersonation of a Peace Officer.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Vincent Vinny Marks.

