Whata-sweater! Whataburger releases 2020 Christmas pullover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holidays just got a little more orange.

Just in time for Christmas season, iconic Texas fast-food chain Whataburger has unveiled its holly jolly 2020 Christmas sweater, priced at $42.99.

Bearing wreaths, trees, string lights and the Whataburger logo, the pullover is instantly Instagrammable. The company’s other holiday apparel includes socks, scarves and ‘Merry Christmas’ table tents.

But the holidays are not the only time Whataburger fans have the opportunity to pay to advertise their favorite fast-food restaurant. Throughout the year, baseball hats, T-shirts, hoodies, beach towels bearing the Whataburger logo are offered, and there’s even a sterling silver Whataburger charm designed by James Avery that carries an $82 price tag.

Whataburger’s locations in the Ark-La-Tex include Texarkana, Ark., Bossier City and Shreveport, La; and Atlanta, Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Marshall and Texarkana, Texas.