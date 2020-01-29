Waitr Reveals the Most Popular Food Delivery Orders for Super Bowl Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (Waitr) – More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday for the Super Bowl and thousands of them will be getting their favorite football foods delivered straight to their door. In fact, for Waitr, the restaurant on-demand platform, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for the company each year.

“Super Bowl Sunday is huge for us,” said Brian Smith, Director of Field Operations. “We know people hosting parties depend upon Waitr to cater for their guests on Game Day, so we did the research for our customers … to find out what people crave the most.”

Waitr doesn’t know which team will score first, but you can bet that the following items will be flying out the doors of restaurants everywhere, as these are the Top 10 most-delivered items by Waitr on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wings French Fries Cheeseburgers Pizza Chips & Cheese Dip Chicken Nuggets Mozzarella Sticks Quesadillas Salad Chicken Sandwich

From this list you can see why Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s biggest eating holidays; actually, it’s second only to Thanksgiving Day.

To meet ordering demand, Waitr will have additional drivers scheduled for Sunday. “Our operations team will be ramping up the number of personnel in every market for the Super Bowl. No one should have to worry about cooking for their big party,” Smith said.

Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you pick the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering. If you use the code KCWIN for a Kansas City win or SFWIN for a San Francisco win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for one year.

Launched in 2015, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.