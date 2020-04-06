Upcoming webinar aims at helping local businesses understand the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Loan program

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a webinar to help local businesses understand the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Loan program.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 2 pm to 3:15 pm via Zoom.

According to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the webinar will cover three topics: The Paycheck Protection Plan Loan Program, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

If you plan on attending, they ask that you register for the webinar in advance. Click here to register. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar.

All businesses are invited to participate. Participants can submit questions that will be answered at the end of the presentation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: