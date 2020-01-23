Tyson Foods tops FORTUNE’s world’s most admired companies list for food production

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — For the fourth straight year, Tyson Foods, Inc. ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in eight of these.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website here.

