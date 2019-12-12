Two warriors launch first meadery in Louisiana in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (The News Star) – (12/12/19) Our partners at The News Star say the state’s first meadery is set to open this weekend, bringing years of award-winning mead-making skills to the market.

Curtis Sims and Cameron Myers are both U.S. Army veterans. Initially, the friends were both beekeepers, then they started making mead together and now they’re co-owners at Two Warriors Meadery, 95 McClendon Ave. Suite A, West Monroe.

Sims and Myers started the licensing process in 2017, and final approval on all fronts came through in early November. Everything was ready to go. They started a batch of mead the next day.

On Saturday, they’ll open to the public.

To read more about this story, check out the original article at The News Star.

