Twitter to delete your account if not used enough

(CNN) — (11/27/19) Twitter has a message for you and the company can spell it out in less than 140 characters.

“Tweet or delete.”

On Tuesday the social media platform announced plans to eliminate accounts that aren’t used.

So, if you haven’t logged on to Twitter in at least six months your account could be purged.

Users who regularly log on but don’t tweet don’t have to worry about losing their access.

The company hasn’t said when exactly those inactive accounts will be deleted.

But Twitter does say the act of purging the platform of those profiles will take time and not happen all at once.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.