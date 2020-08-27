TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after Trump threatens to ban the app

TikTok (CNN) (08/27/20)— Kevin Mayer has quit as CEO of TikTok as the Chinese-owned video sharing app faces enormous backlash from President Donald Trump.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in a memo to employees that was obtained by CNN Business.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

TikTok hired Mayer, a former top Disney executive, less than four months ago.

The move appeared to be designed to bolster the app’s American credentials and improve its standing with U.S. regulators.

Since then, though, it has come under fire from the U.S. government, and Trump has threatened to ban the app.

